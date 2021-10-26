The bill for the pandemic: why taxes on wealth are refunded :: RBC Pro

The Scandinavian countries are actively reviving the idea of ​​a wealth tax. The increased taxes will also affect income received in the stock market. This approach can become a worldwide trend.

The COVID-19 pandemic is largely a thing of the past for the Nordic countries, and now states that are at the forefront of the global economy are trying to force wealthy citizens to finance the state budget more after all the shocks they have experienced.

In Norway, the Workers’ Party, which won elections last September, wants to end the wealth tax cut previously adopted by the conservative-led coalition. At the same time, Denmark proposes to force the “richest 1%” to pay more for the dividends received and capital gains from shares. The Finnish government is ready to introduce an exit tax for wealthy immigrants.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is trying to raise taxes for Americans who earn more than $ 400 thousand a year. So, not only in the Nordic countries, they paid attention to wealthy citizens. Such interest emerged after the global crisis hit low-wage workers disproportionately while stock markets surged and real estate rallied.