The bodies of three people were found in a Moscow apartment
The bodies of three people were found in a Moscow apartment – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021
The bodies of three people were found in a Moscow apartment
The bodies of a man, a woman and a child were found in an apartment in the west of Moscow, said Yulia Ivanova, a senior assistant to the head of the capital’s ICC headquarters. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The bodies of a man, a woman and a child were found in an apartment in the west of Moscow, said Yulia Ivanova, a senior assistant to the head of the capital’s ICC. According to the agency, three bodies with signs of violent death were found in a residential building on Mosfilmovskaya Street on Tuesday afternoon. crimes under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Murder of two or more persons”) “, – said Ivanova. She added that the head of the central office, Andrei Strizhov, had left. The Telegram channel of the Moscow prosecutor’s office clarifies that the child was eight years old.
The bodies of three people were found in a Moscow apartment
According to the department, on Tuesday afternoon, three bodies with signs of violent death were found in a residential building on Mosfilmovskaya Street.
“A criminal case has been initiated on the basis of a crime under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“ Murder of two or more persons ”),” Ivanova said.
She added that the head of the central board Andrei Strizhov had left for the place.
The Telegram channel of the capital’s prosecutor’s office clarifies that the child was eight years old.