https://ria.ru/20211026/moskva-1756288477.html

The bodies of three people were found in a Moscow apartment

The bodies of three people were found in a Moscow apartment – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

The bodies of three people were found in a Moscow apartment

The bodies of a man, a woman and a child were found in an apartment in the west of Moscow, said Yulia Ivanova, a senior assistant to the head of the capital’s ICC headquarters. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

2021-10-26T13: 09

2021-10-26T13: 09

2021-10-26T14: 55

incidents

Moscow

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

Yulia Ivanova

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/08/1574069021_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c6a7304b365dd3887c4477bce955c637.jpg

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The bodies of a man, a woman and a child were found in an apartment in the west of Moscow, said Yulia Ivanova, a senior assistant to the head of the capital’s ICC. According to the agency, three bodies with signs of violent death were found in a residential building on Mosfilmovskaya Street on Tuesday afternoon. crimes under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Murder of two or more persons”) “, – said Ivanova. She added that the head of the central office, Andrei Strizhov, had left. The Telegram channel of the Moscow prosecutor’s office clarifies that the child was eight years old.

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/08/1574069021_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94fa7b970dec095327cb0e51acc00abd.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, moscow, the investigative committee of russia (ck rf), yulia ivanova