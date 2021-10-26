the company received a record order for electric vehicles – UNIAN

Today’s share price is the highest in the history of the company.

The total order value is approximately $ 4.2 billion / Illustration by REUTERS

Today, October 25, 2021, Tesla Inc. reached an all-time high.

Tesla shares hit $ 973, according to the exchange.

Trading started at $ 894 per share.

As of 17:23 Kyiv time, the shares were traded at $ 967.37.

Today’s share price is the highest in the history of the company.

Screenshot NASDAQ

Screenshot NASDAQ

The shares rose on the back of a statement from the largest vehicle rental company Heurz Global Holdings Inc. plans to order 100,000 Tesla electric cars. Bloomberg reports.

The total order value is approximately $ 4.2 billion.

The order is slated to help Heurz Global Holdings Inc realize its ambitious plans for the electrification of its rental car fleet.

Elon Musk’s condition:

In September 2021, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, again became the richest man in the world according to Forbes magazine. This happened against the backdrop of rising Tesla shares.

Tesla, an electric car company, has seen its biggest gains since February this year. Therefore, on September 27, Elon Musk became richer by $ 3.8 billion and at the close of the markets had a fortune at the level of $ 203.4 billion.

He surpassed Bezos, whose fortune on that day fell by $ 1 billion – to $ 197.7 billion – due to a decrease in Amazon shares by 0.6%.

On October 4, 2021, Tesla entered record sales of electric cars.

Elena Kovalenko