The court in Amsterdam ruled to transfer the Crimean “Scythian gold” to Ukraine :: Politics :: RBC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, called the court’s decision “a long-awaited victory.” “I am grateful to the court for a fair decision. We always get ours back. First, we will return the “Scythian gold”, and then the Crimea, ”he said.

In the Central Museum of Taurida, the court’s decision was criticized, while noting that it was not unexpected. According to the director of the museum, Andrey Malgin, there is a “legalized theft” in which the Ukrainian side “snatches” from the Crimea “a part of the cultural heritage, calling it a return.”

Read on RBC Pro

“We are especially outraged by the double standards of our European partners, who, with one hand, give away the cultural heritage that they once stolen in Africa and Asia, on the other hand, they award the cultural heritage of the Crimean peoples that does not belong to Ukraine in any way, declaring it a fair decision. I have the most disgusting impression of all this action, inside of which we have been cooking for the past seven years, “- said Malgin to RBC. He added that while museums are waiting for advice from their lawyers.

Zelensky promised to “return Crimea” after Scythian gold



The deputy head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of Crimea under the President of Russia, Alexander Molokhov, also criticized the court’s decision, calling it politicized. “I hope that in the very near future a cassation appeal will be filed with the Supreme Court of the Netherlands, and the execution of this decision will be suspended,” he told Interfax.

Crimean museums demanded that the Dutch Allard Pearson Museum return the exhibits to the peninsula. In December 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled that the “Scythian gold” belongs to Ukraine and should be transferred to Kiev. Crimean museums filed an appeal, and the final decision was postponed several times.

Among the exhibits are a golden Scythian helmet, sword and scabbard to it, a painted altar from the burial of the Scythian king Skilur in the Scythian mausoleum of Naples in Simferopol, a statue of the serpentine goddess of the Scythians, as well as Chinese lacquer boxes from the Ust-Alma burial ground, jewelry and other items. In 2017, the approximate estimated insurance value of “Scythian gold” was about € 2 million, said the Minister of Culture of Crimea Arina Novoselskaya. According to her, the real value of the exhibits is much higher.

“Such a loss is tantamount to the loss by Copenhagen of the sculpture“ The Little Mermaid ”by Edward Eriksen or by Amsterdam of the painting“ The Night Watch ”by Rembrandt. Together with these items, we can lose not only objects of world importance, but also the archaeological heritage, which forms the basis of the cultural code of our people, ”- said in a joint statement of the Crimean museums.

They repeatedly asked to return the exhibits that “were held hostage to the political situation”, and stressed that “the loss of archaeological finds will not only impoverish the collection, but also complicate, and in many respects will make it impossible for further scientific work of historians and archaeologists.”

The Kremlin also stated that they want to return the “Scythian gold”. “The question is very difficult. But, of course, we would like to see these exhibits return home, ”said Peskov.