The disappearance of Svetlichnaya was directed by TV people: she deliberately turned off the phone

Svetlana Svetlichnaya in the next hour will appear on the air on the show “Let them talk” by Andrey Malakhov, where she will tell about her misadventures of the last days. True, as we managed to find out, the disappearance of the screen star, which made her family and fans worried, put on the ears of search engines and police officers, was directed.

According to our information, Svetlichnaya more than once complained to TV people that she was forgotten, abandoned, and in the end it was decided to invite her to the show, but to give the story additional intrigue. That is why the actress’s phone was turned off all these days – she “pretended” to disappear, and all this time she participated in the filming and lived with one of the script participants. At the same time, significant police forces, ICR officers, and volunteers were sent to search for her.

We asked lawyers how legal such actions are.

Lawyer Alexey Pershin:

– I do not see any violation of the law here. The actress was not left in danger, she was not in danger. If she was sick, and she was photographed and an ambulance was not called, then we could talk about a criminal article.

But she is healthy, not devoid of legal capacity and decides for herself whether she wants to meet with someone or not. Maybe she doesn’t like relatives. In this case, we can only talk about the moral side of the matter.

The TV people could tell the relatives: don’t worry, everything is fine with her, we know. But then Svetlichnaya could make a claim to them about disclosing information about her private life without her consent. And this is an article.

Read the material “Passed 2150 orientations”: the search for the strangely found Svetlichnaya took a lot of energy ”