The dollar is growing on the expectations of the Fed | Gas Prices Soar Tesla New Highs

The dollar exchange rate () increased markedly yesterday. The reason is the same. Expectations of a tightening of the FRS monetary policy. Powell made it clear last Friday that the central bank will soon begin to cut bond purchases. And this is exactly what is included in the price of the dollar now.

Trading volumes in Eurodollar futures and options exceeded a 20-day average on Friday. According to preliminary CME open-interest data, the put volume was more than three times the call volume.

As of now, traders expect a quarter-point rate hike by July and a second hike by the end of 2022.

A similar picture is present in interest rate futures. Market participants are expecting a rate hike in June and December 2022.

In such conditions, the FRS simply cannot but start tightening monetary policy at the next meeting. The announcement that they will not start phasing out stimulus will lead to a sell-off in the US dollar.

However, this does not mean that the pair will surely fail. Because there is also the ECB, which this week may announce the winding down of its PEPP stimulus. This, in turn, will lead to the strengthening of the European currency. And who will become stronger only time will tell.

In today’s briefing, we will analyze in detail possible scenarios. And we will discuss a number of other topics:

dollar rate and ruble rate;

soaring gas prices;

stock market growth;

the rise of Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 shares;

parsing a facebook report;

analysis of the MMK report (MCX :).

And, of course, let’s analyze trading ideas on EURUSD.