The ECB will show the euro, where crayfish hibernate

Markets fear the wrath of the European central bank.

Don’t go against the central bank. It would seem that investors should absorb this principle with their mother’s milk, but the desire for profit is so great that they repeatedly test the regulators for strength. At one time, betting against the Bank of England brought a lot of money to George Soros, and many modern traders are not averse to repeating his success. How do central banks themselves react to signals from financial markets is another matter? Are they ready to join the fight? In the case of the ECB, it looks like yes. And this is bad news for, bringing down the quotes to the bottom of the 16th figure.

The growth of the European one to 3.4% in September and expectations of its acceleration to a new 13-year high of 3.7% in October generated in financial markets no less a shift than the forecasts of two increases in the federal funds rate in 2022. Investors began to expect growth of the ECB deposit rate at the end of next year, and the yield on German bonds jumped from -0.78% in August to -0.66% at the end of October. As a result, chief economist Philip Lane said the market had not fully internalized the central bank’s leadership on when it would raise rates.

Fears that Christine Lagarde will say the same at the end of the Governing Council meeting on October 28, and possibly declare that borrowing costs will remain at the current level until 2024, have become a catalyst for the EUR / USD sell-off. Moreover, it fell for the 4th time in a row, more than the Bloomberg experts predicted, and is currently at the 6-month bottom.

Dynamics of the German business climate indicator

Markets fear that the ECB will not only start criticizing their signals, but also will not change inflation forecasts. Continuing not to doubt its temporarily high values, Christine Laragde opens the door for maintaining ultra-soft monetary policy for a very long time. Including, to replace PEPP with the old quantitative easing program. Against the background of the Fed’s desire to get rid of $ 120 billion QE as quickly as possible, the downtrend in EUR / USD looks more than stable.

Curiously, unlike the European Central Bank, the Fed has nothing against market pricing. The latter assumes that the first increase in the federal funds rate will be made in the summer, the second – at the end of 2022. At the same time, Jerome Powell said in his last speech that he thinks that the market as a whole understands where the Fed is and what is happening.

Dynamics of market expectations for the Fed rate and FOMC forecasts

Thus, if the Fed is supportive of investors’ expectations, the ECB is going to put pressure on them. This circumstance clearly shows the difference in the views of regulators from the Old and New Worlds on inflation and allows us to say that the “bearish” trend in EUR / USD remains in force. The inability of the “bulls” to bring the quotes of the pair beyond the upper border of the consolidation range of 1.1615-1.168 indicates their weakness and increases the risks of the pair continuing to peak in the direction of 1.156 and 1.154 in the event of a successful assault on the support at 1.1595.

