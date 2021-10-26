The Eternal Call of Marvel Studios: Sebastian Stan Ready to Play the Winter Soldier to his Old Age

Sebastian Stan – the performer of the role of Bucky Barnes (aka The Winter Soldier, the White Wolf and the Horizontal Bar For Sam Wilson’s Nephews) – has not yet reached the level of fatigue from Marvel projects that his colleagues in the superhero craft Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. have reached.

This staunch cybernetic soldier is ready to play his character as long as there is such an opportunity:

My Wishlist, of course, does not bother anyone – decisions are made by other people. But they just have to call – I’ll be there. I don’t know, because I’m getting old, like everyone else. I haven’t thought yet how it will affect the situation. Perhaps not. I have no idea. I enjoy the moment.

According to the actor, even deep old age will not be a hindrance:

There are enough TV shows in which actors play their characters for many years. Well, for example, “Friends”. You have been portraying this guy for so long that he almost becomes a member of the family. You seem to have a brother – that’s how I perceive it. You constantly live with this character, grow up with him and watch him grow up.

Marvel is currently unofficially working on Captain America 4, which isn’t even First Black Avenger. Mr. Wilson’s solo performance in his new role as America’s Defender will certainly not do without Bucky.