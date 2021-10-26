https://ria.ru/20211026/mvd-1756292583.html

The ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was stabbed to death in New Moscow, a source said

The ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was stabbed to death in New Moscow, a source said

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Alexei Novoseltsev, the former deputy head of the main department for combating economic crimes of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, was found murdered in New Moscow, a murder case was opened, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti. hematomas, “- said the interlocutor of the agency. According to him, the body was found in the bathhouse by Novoseltsev’s daughter. A criminal case was initiated on the murder. Police Colonel Alexei Novoseltsev in 2002 headed the task force investigating the economic motives for the murder of the Governor of the Magadan Region, Valentin Tsvetkov. Later, the killers were identified and imprisoned.

