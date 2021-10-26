https://ria.ru/20211026/ay42-1756231117.html

The expert of Rospotrebnadzor assessed the ability of tests to identify variant AY.4.2

The vast majority of Russian coronavirus test systems are capable of detecting a new variant of the AY.4.2 delta strain, the head of RIA Novosti said in an interview with RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The overwhelming majority of Russian test systems for coronavirus are capable of detecting a new variant of the AY.4.2 delta strain, Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said in an interview with RIA Novosti. variant AY.4.2 was identified in Moscow and the Moscow region. He noted that scientists are constantly checking for new mutations that are elusive for test systems. Earlier, the British Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that a new variant of the strain ” the “delta” of the coronavirus may have a higher rate of spread compared to the “delta”. This variant of the strain is known as AY.4.2, or VUI-21OCT-01.

