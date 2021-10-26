The expert told who should not get vaccinated

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Vaccination against coronavirus with a very high titer of antibodies can negatively affect the body’s ability to resist COVID-19, Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (Virginia, USA), chief researcher at the Laboratory of Functional Genomics at the Medical Genetic Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences Ancha Baranova told RIA Novosti. According to the expert, a situation may arise when antibodies are spent to neutralize the antigen. At the same time, the antigen was effectively “killed”, and the signal about the new production of antibodies did not reach the memory cells. “As a result, Vasya was left with a modest 300 BAU, which remained from the initial 1.5 thousand BAU / ml. & Nbsp; It turns out that it would be better if he waited until the antibodies themselves fall to 300 BAU / ml, and not jumped abroad for a certificate. I believe that before revaccination, it is necessary to do a test for antibodies, if they are high, give & nbsp; medical treatment, “Baranova believes. She also noted that among those who have recovered, the level of antibodies is on average lower than after the vaccine, but still there are rare cases with a huge the level of antibodies. “Of course, they should also postpone the vaccination. There are 5% of such people among those who have been ill, not more. But still they come across ”, – added Baranova.

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Vaccination against coronavirus with a very high titer of antibodies can negatively affect the body’s ability to resist COVID-19, Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (Virginia, USA), chief researcher at the Laboratory of Functional Genomics at the Medical Genetic Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences Ancha Baranova told RIA Novosti.

“I’m not sure it’s definitely not doing any harm. Let’s take an example. Vasya Pupkin has a high titer of antibodies (more than 1.5 thousand BAU / ml), and he needs a certificate of travel to Europe. He vaccinated Johnson in the near abroad (for reference). An antigen enters his body, first a little, and then more, more … The process of neutralizing antigen, in which antibodies are spent, competes with the process of antigen recognition and awakening of memory cells, in which antibodies are produced, ”said Baranova.

According to the expert, a situation may arise when antibodies are spent to neutralize the antigen. In this case, the antigen was effectively “killed”, and the signal about the new production of antibodies did not reach the memory cells.

“As a result, Vasya was left with a modest 300 BAU, which remained from the initial 1.5 thousand BAU / ml. It turns out that it would be better if he waited until the antibodies themselves fall to 300 BAU / ml, and not jumped abroad for a certificate. I believe that before the revaccination it is necessary to do a test for antibodies, if they are high, give a medical treatment, ”Baranova believes.

She also noted that among those who have recovered, the level of antibodies is on average lower than after the vaccine, but still there are rare cases with a huge level of antibodies.

“Of course, they should also postpone the vaccination. There are 5% of such people among those who have been ill, not more. But still they come across ”, – added Baranova.

