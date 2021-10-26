The expert warned how the too rapid growth of the ruble will turn out

At the beginning of trading on October 26, the ruble moved to strengthening against the dollar and continues to grow slightly against the euro. As follows from the data of the Moscow Exchange, the dollar exchange rate by “tomorrow” settlements at 7.07 Moscow time decreased by 7 kopecks – to 69.64 rubles, the euro rate – by 11 kopecks, to 80.79 rubles. Correspondent on the situation around the ruble EADaily talked with the leading analyst of the investment company FxPro Alexander Kuptsikevich.

– The USD RUB pair dropped below 70 yesterday afternoon, and EUR RUB is testing 81 from top to bottom, – the expert reminds. – Friday’s increase in the key rate by the Bank of Russia strengthened the trend for the growth of the ruble. On daily and even weekly charts, the ruble looks overbought against the dollar and the euro, threatening to fall into a short-term correction.

– The Central Bank, commenting on its decision, noted the need to contain inflation …

– This year the Bank of Russia is striving to keep the gap between the annual inflation rate and the rate as small as possible. But the earlier expected slowdown in inflation did not happen, and the jump in energy and food prices pushed prices up even more forcefully. Interest rate expectations have been growing noticeably in recent weeks, as the markets did not have time to put them in quotes, or they assumed that the Central Bank would prefer to extend the increase cycle for a longer period. To put it simply, the Bank of Russia acted “as it should”, literally according to the textbook. However, such a conservative approach does not seem to be in trend anymore.

– What are the other models?

– In most countries, the excess of inflation over the rate has only increased recently, although economies in most cases have already overcome the coronavirus recession. And this is not to mention the extravagant approach of the Bank of Turkey, which on Thursday cut the rate by 200 points, contrary to the widespread economic logic that EM countries should raise rates when inflation rises in order to keep the currency from weakening.

In the US, the difference between inflation and the key rate is 5.3 percentage points, and in the euro area – 3.9 versus 0.3 in Russia. In other words, such a policy of the Central Bank allows the value of savings to be maintained in rubles, while the purchasing power of dollars and euros is falling.

Add to this the increased demand for the ruble from exporters – and you get an explosive mixture of growth, which justifies the strengthening of the Russian currency against the euro over the past 10 weeks and against the dollar over the past four.

Although there is an extremely strong foundation under the ruble, building up the potential for its long-term growth, it is high time to ask whether its rise was too sharp and rapid.

– What are the consequences of this?

– From the side of technical analysis, this creates opportunities for a corrective rebound of the Russian currency. The RSI index on the weekly EUR / RUB charts dropped below 23, indicating the most significant oversold in the history of the rate since 1995. The 80 area for the euro is a significant turning point: it was resistance in 2015 and 2018, as well as a support area in mid-2020.

– How does the market react?

– For traders, such an extreme oversold level looks like a signal to search for a buy entry point when reliable signals of market fatigue from the ruble rally appear.