The first region in Russia announced a curfew due to the outbreak of coronavirus

The first region in Russia has announced a curfew due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Such a strict restriction will apply during non-working days – from October 28 to November 7 – in Khakassia, the corresponding decree is published on the website of the regional government. Residents of Khakassia are prohibited from leaving their homes from 22:00 to 06:00.

At this time, you can be on the street only in a few cases: if you need medical help; with a direct threat to life or health; for outdoor sports; for walks alone, as well as in order to get to work, buy and bring food to relatives or take out the trash. Parents can walk with minor children no further than 300 m from the house and keeping a distance of at least 1.5 m from passers-by, the same rules apply for walking dogs.

Public transport will also stop working in three cities of the region during non-working days. We are talking about Abakan, Chernogorsk and Sayanogorsk.

Advertising on Forbes

In addition, from October 28 to November 7 throughout the region:

residents over 60 years old must be on self-isolation – they are prohibited from leaving their homes;

catering establishments will be closed to visitors and only takeaway or delivery will be able to work. An exception was made for canteens and cafes that serve employees of organizations and hotel customers, provided that they will not receive other visitors;

the work of beauty salons, solariums, baths, saunas, fitness clubs and swimming pools is prohibited;



all cultural, exhibition, educational and sports events were canceled;



cinemas, concert halls, circuses, children’s playrooms, zoos (with the exception of those in the open air) will be closed;



taxi drivers will be able to work only if they have a vaccination certificate or with a certificate that they had had coronavirus less than six months ago;

dental services can be provided only when urgent or urgent care is needed;

employers who cannot suspend work are required to transfer at least 50% of their employees to telecommuting.

Holidays are announced in educational institutions of the region from October 27 to November 7.

“This decision is difficult, forced, but there is simply no other way out,” the head of the region, Valentin Konovalov, wrote on his VKontakte page. He called the situation with the incidence of coronavirus in the region difficult. “Experts have come to the conclusion that if effective measures are not taken to break the chains of infection, the established non-working days will not have an effect,” the governor explained. According to him, it will not be possible to avoid damage to the economy, but by paying this price we are simply obliged to achieve a positive effect.

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the introduction of non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7. They have been announced at the federal level, but the regions can independently extend these terms or introduce them earlier. Regional authorities may establish additional restrictions related to the spread of coronavirus. For example, in Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and several other regions a lockdown has been announced, that is, during this period some establishments will not work, including restaurants, cinemas, beauty salons, etc.