The first Russian region introduced a curfew amid non-working days :: Society :: RBC

Vacations will be introduced in republican educational institutions from October 27 to November 7. “Federal, municipal and private educational institutions are advised to set holidays in the same period,” Konovalov wrote.

According to him, employers who cannot suspend work are required to transfer at least 50% of employees to a remote schedule.

Read on RBC Pro

Konovalov noted that President Vladimir Putin signed a decree by which he declared non-working days from October 30 to November 7, the regions can introduce such a regime earlier, as well as extend it. According to him, the day before the meeting of the headquarters condemned restrictions, including “very harsh”.

“During the day we carried out an additional analysis of the situation. Experts came to the conclusion that if effective measures are not taken to break the chains of infection, the established non-working days will not have an effect. One way or another, damage will be done to the economy, and this cannot be avoided. But having paid this price, we are simply obliged to achieve a positive effect, ”the head of the region wrote.

Earlier, the government of Khakassia stated that it was not planned to introduce additional non-working days in the region (in addition to the period from October 30 to November 7).

RBC applied for a comment to the press service and information department of the head of the Republic of Khakassia

How are non-working days in different regions of Russia. The main thing



On October 20, Putin announced the introduction of non-working days amid a sharp rise in the number of people infected with coronavirus and record daily deaths. The head of state signed a decree on non-working days from October 30 to November 7 with the preservation of wages. At the same time, he clarified that the authorities of each separate region can begin and end the antique “vacation”, going beyond the established period. To date, 65 out of 85 subjects have been identified with the exact dates of non-working days. In 52 regions, non-working days will completely coincide with federal ones, and in 13, including in Moscow and the Moscow region, they are announced ahead of schedule.

Khakassia became the first region to impose a curfew during non-working days. In addition, the republic has become the first entity where the work of public transport will be partially suspended. The authorities of the Kaliningrad region introduced similar measures for the operation of public transport, but they decided not to completely stop its work, but only reduced traffic to the coastal cities (only morning and evening flights will be carried out).