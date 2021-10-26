The first Russian region introduced a curfew amid non-working days :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Alexander Kolbasov / TASS



In Khakassia, a curfew and a lockdown will be introduced due to the situation with COVID-19. The head of the republic, Valentin Konovalov, announced this on VKontakte.

According to him, in the period from October 28 to November 7, residents will be prohibited from leaving their homes from 22:00 to 06:00 local time (+4 hours Moscow time). Exceptions will be made for employees of enterprises working continuously, as well as for some more categories of citizens. Citizens over 60 years old must be in self-isolation and not leave their place of residence.

Konovalov also said that these days in three cities (Abakan, Sayanogorsk, Chernogorsk) public transport will be suspended. “Taxi drivers can work if they have a vaccination certificate or a disease that has been transferred less than six months ago,” the governor said.

Also, catering establishments (they will be able to work only for take-out), services and trade, with the exception of pharmacies and those that sell essential goods and carry out remote delivery, will stop working throughout the republic.

Vacations will be introduced in republican educational institutions from October 27 to November 7. “Federal, municipal and private educational institutions are advised to set holidays in the same period,” Konovalov wrote.