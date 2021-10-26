The first trailer for “Unforgiven” starring Sandra Bullock appeared (video)

The plot revolves around the story of Ruth Slater, who was released from prison after years behind bars.

Netflix relaunched 2009 British TV series / Screenshot

Netflix premiered the first full trailer for Unforgiven, starring Sandra Bullock.

The video can already be viewed on the streaming service’s YouTube channel.

Bullock participates in the project not only as an actress, but also as a producer. As the media wrote in 2019, Angelina Jolie also claimed the lead role.

“Unforgiven” is a full-length remake of the 2009 British miniseries of the same name.

The plot revolves around the story of a woman, Ruth Slater, who was released from prison after many years behind bars.

Rufus cannot find support among people and her younger sister remains her only chance to start a new life. However, the relative still needs to be found.

Together with Bullock, Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, John Bernthal and others starred in the series.

This isn’t Bullock’s first Netflix filming. Previously, the Hollywood actress starred in “Bird House”, which in its first month of screenings scored 80 million views on the platform.

You may also be interested in the news

Author:



Yana Stavskaya