The Foreign Ministry responded to the statements of the head of the German Defense Ministry on containing Russia

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova called the statements of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the use of nuclear weapons against Russia “absolutely unacceptable.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called these statements “fantasies” to satisfy fans. ” weapons “, – said Zakharova on the air Solovyov Live. She also noted that both Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu” absolutely point-blank, with facts in hand, but not without emotion “spoke about the inadmissibility of such statements and German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on October 21, answering the question whether NATO is thinking about scenarios of containing Russia for the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including in airspace with nuclear weapons, said that it is necessary to make it very clear to Russia, that Western countries are ready to use such means. Oh, he speaks of a new school of thought in Germany, Berlin did not allow itself such a thing before, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. This, perhaps, is a new school of thought, because earlier they did not allow such statements to themselves, nevertheless they carefully preserved the memory of both World War II and the role of Germany in these events, “Zakharova said. According to Zakharova, earlier representatives Germany did not allow themselves to make such statements, because they understood better what nuclear weapons were, keeping the memory of the US bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. “Now people come who do not know from personal experience, many do not know from the history of their families, what is the Second World War, what is the practical use of nuclear weapons against countries and peoples, and they act quite arbitrarily. Perhaps this is really a new school of thought, “she said.

