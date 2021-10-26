The former intelligence officer spoke about the plans of the Saudi prince to kill the king with the help of a “poisoned ring” from Russia

Photo: press service of the US State Department

In 2014, he said, bin Salman hinted to his cousin Muhammad bin Naif, who was then interior minister, that he might kill King Abdullah in order to vacate the throne for his father.

According to Aljabri, the crown prince said that he could get a “ring with poison” from Russia, and it would be enough for him to shake the king’s hand to “end it.” Aljabri did not rule out that bin Salman could simply brag, but, according to him, the Saudi intelligence took his words seriously.

The former intelligence officer added that during the meeting, covert filming was carried out, and he knows where two copies of the video are.

Aljabri called bin Salman “a psychopath and murderer with endless resources who poses a threat to his people, Americans and the entire planet.” “We have witnessed the atrocities and crimes committed by this killer,” Aljabri said, adding that the prince “has no sympathy or emotion.”

King Abdullah died in 2015, he was 90 years old. The throne passed to his half-brother Salman, the father of Muhammad bin Salman. Muhammad bin Naif was declared the heir to the throne, but in 2017 he lost his post as head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and was arrested.

According to Aljabri, after the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an intelligence officer from one of the countries of the Middle East warned Aljabri that a group of six alleged killers was allegedly sent to Canada after him. They were deported after finding “suspicious DNA testing equipment” in their luggage.

“I expect to be killed one day because this guy won’t rest until he sees me dead,” Aljabri said.

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington DC told CBS that Aljabri is “a discredited former government official with a long list of fabrications and claims to cover up billions of dollars in financial crimes that have allowed him and his family to lead a luxurious lifestyle.” …

A Canadian judge in the Saudi Arabia lawsuit froze the assets of the former intelligence officer, claiming “irrefutable evidence of fraud.”