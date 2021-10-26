https://ria.ru/20211026/koronavirus-1756308185.html

The government allocated 56 billion rubles to support healthcare

The government allocated 56 billion rubles to support healthcare – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

The government allocated 56 billion rubles to support healthcare

The government has allocated an additional 56 billion rubles to support the healthcare system, said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

2021-10-26T14: 20

2021-10-26T14: 20

2021-10-26T14: 55

spread of coronavirus

society

Russian government

Mikhail Mishustin

health – society

coronaviruses

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149207/23/1492072346_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_22b3c6e8fe159c72fc6b8fd85bf24b0d.jpg

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The government allocated an additional 56 billion rubles to support the healthcare system, said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. As the Prime Minister pointed out, Russians will continue to receive free treatment under the compulsory medical insurance policy in all regions of the country. In addition, the authorities will purchase half a million drugs for patients of medical institutions with coronavirus infection – over four billion rubles were allocated for this. Mishustin stressed that it is necessary to increase the rate of vaccination and continue testing for COVID-19 in order to identify infected people in time. “We see that the situation with coronavirus is extremely serious in all regions of Russia, the incidence is very high, unfortunately , now in hospitals there are many patients in serious condition. These are primarily those who did not get vaccinated on time, and doctors are fighting for their lives, “he said. As the Prime Minister pointed out, it is important to continue to vaccinate and test the population on non-working days, which were introduced in the country from October 30 to November 7. At the same time, in the regions, the authorities may extend the non-working period. Over the past day, 36,446 coronavirus infections were detected in the country (the day before it was 37,930), the total number increased to 8,316,019. In addition, the maximum deaths from COVID-19 were recorded – 1106; During the entire period of the pandemic, 232,775 people died. Vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

https://ria.ru/20211026/postkovid-1756306041.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149207/23/1492072346_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d050671d8a0a7a8ad9114c9566e541b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, the government of the russian federation, mikhail mishustin, health – society, coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia