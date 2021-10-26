The government allocated 56 billion rubles to support healthcare

https://ria.ru/20211026/koronavirus-1756308185.html
2021-10-26T14: 20
2021-10-26T14: 20
2021-10-26T14: 55
MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The government allocated an additional 56 billion rubles to support the healthcare system, said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. As the Prime Minister pointed out, Russians will continue to receive free treatment under the compulsory medical insurance policy in all regions of the country. In addition, the authorities will purchase half a million drugs for patients of medical institutions with coronavirus infection – over four billion rubles were allocated for this. Mishustin stressed that it is necessary to increase the rate of vaccination and continue testing for COVID-19 in order to identify infected people in time. “We see that the situation with coronavirus is extremely serious in all regions of Russia, the incidence is very high, unfortunately , now in hospitals there are many patients in serious condition. These are primarily those who did not get vaccinated on time, and doctors are fighting for their lives, “he said. As the Prime Minister pointed out, it is important to continue to vaccinate and test the population on non-working days, which were introduced in the country from October 30 to November 7. At the same time, in the regions, the authorities may extend the non-working period. Over the past day, 36,446 coronavirus infections were detected in the country (the day before it was 37,930), the total number increased to 8,316,019. In addition, the maximum deaths from COVID-19 were recorded – 1106; During the entire period of the pandemic, 232,775 people died. Vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.
“The documents necessary for this have been signed. The funds will go to the regions primarily to provide medical care to sick covid and citizens with suspicion of it,” he explained at a meeting of the coordinating council to combat COVID-19.
As the prime minister pointed out, Russians will continue to receive free treatment under the compulsory medical insurance policy in all regions of the country.
In addition, the authorities will purchase half a million drugs for patients of medical institutions with coronavirus infection – over four billion rubles have been allocated for this.
Mishustin stressed that it is necessary to increase the rate of vaccination and continue testing for COVID-19 in order to identify infected people in time.
“We see that the situation with coronavirus is extremely serious in all regions of Russia, the incidence is very high, unfortunately, now there are many patients in serious condition in hospitals. These are, first of all, those who did not get vaccinated on time, and doctors are fighting for their lives,” – he said.
As the Prime Minister pointed out, it is important to continue inoculating and testing the population on non-working days, which were introduced in the country from October 30 to November 7. At the same time, in the regions, the authorities may extend the non-working period.
Over the past day, 36,446 coronavirus infections were detected in the country (the day before it was 37,930), the total number increased to 8,316,019. In addition, the maximum deaths from COVID-19 were recorded – 1106; for the entire time of the pandemic, 232,775 people died.