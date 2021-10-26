The head of “LisaAlert” announced the death of a person due to the “loss” of Svetlichnaya

The head of the LisaAlert search group, Grigory Sergeev, criticized the story of the alleged disappearance of Soviet cinema star Svetlana Svetlichnaya in Moscow. According to him, a lot of efforts were thrown into the search for the actress.

Sergeev clarified that this happens when a famous person disappears. His search is under the personal control of the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia. A lot of police officers are moving forward on the search. They are attended by investigators and representatives of the press.

“But if an ordinary person disappears, all this is not and will not be,” he added. On a weekday, 42 people were looking for Svetlichnaya. They performed tasks on the ground. More than 30 kilometers were covered on foot. Also, 2,150 orientations were pasted.

As a result, because of the “loss” of Svetlichnaya, a tragedy occurred. The search engines spent time and energy looking for the star and did not manage to save a man lost in the forest, writes StarHit. “We did not have time to see an ordinary person. To the forest in Lyubertsy. He died,” the head of LizaAlert stressed.

As a result, Sergeev turned to the chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin. He urged him to think about how to take personal control of the search for all people over 60 in Russia. The expert is sure that not only volunteers should really look for them.

The dead was probably 61-year-old Sergei Ivanovich. Information about him was on the official social networks of the search squad. The man left home on October 25.

The search for Svetlichnaya was carried out for several days. Relatives filed a statement to the police about her disappearance. The search was carried out by LizaAlert volunteers. Also, a detailed report on the progress of the search was requested by the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin.

As a result, on October 26, Svetlichnaya was found on the territory of the Gorky Film Studio. The actress arrived there on October 22 to shoot in one of the TV shows. Probably, she was there recently. It is still unclear why the actress or the studio staff kept her possible stay there a secret. Meanwhile, a version appeared that the disappearance of the movie star was directed by the TV crew themselves.

