The head of the Moscow region announced a record number of patients on mechanical ventilation :: Society :: RBC

According to the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov, more than 500 ventilators are employed in the region, which is a record figure for the region.

Photo: Dmitry Rogulin / TASS



In the Moscow region, due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus, 502 artificial lung ventilation devices (IVL) are employed, said the head of the region Andrei Vorobyov on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel.

“We have a record number of ventilators working today, 502 as of this morning,” the governor said.

Vorobiev said that 10 thousand patients with COVID-19 are in inpatient treatment, and the health care system of the Moscow region is “working at the limit.” According to him, 80% of hospitalized people have not been vaccinated against coronavirus. “We are seeing a fairly aggressive virus,” he said.

At the same time, Vorobyov added, in recent days in the Moscow region the number of people being vaccinated has increased – from 4-5 thousand to 10 thousand people a day. He noted that earlier, 70 thousand people were vaccinated per day at the maximum in the region, and the region cannot repeat those figures.

A new wave of COVID-19 disease began in the region in mid-September, said the head of the regional health ministry Svetlana Strigunkova, noting that the number of cases has been growing for the seventh week, and the number of cases detected daily is breaking records of previous waves. According to her, this wave of coronavirus will last in the Moscow region until December, if residents do not comply with restrictive measures.

Strigunkova clarified that a large burden on the health care system is also due to the intensive spread of ARVI and influenza. According to her, an ambulance in the region makes 11 thousand calls every day, another 220 thousand people come to hospitals. These figures, she said, are twice the pre-pandemic time.

To contain the increase in the number of cases, the authorities of the Moscow region announced a period of non-working days from October 28 to November 7. These days, all catering establishments will stop operating (they will be able to work only in delivery and takeaway mode), shopping centers, non-food stores, swimming pools, spas, baths, beauty salons, fitness clubs, dentistry (they will be able to serve customers only in case of emergency) and children’s playrooms. The authorities have also canceled mass events; only those who have been vaccinated or ill in the past six months will be able to enter museums and theaters.

Over the past day, 2,930 new patients with COVID-19 have been identified in the region, it follows from the data of the headquarters. In the region in recent days, the mortality rate among patients with coronavirus has sharply increased – 38 people have died in the last day, while a week earlier, on October 19, seven people died.

Over the entire period of the spread of the infection in the Moscow region, more than 505.2 thousand people fell ill, 8554 died. According to the headquarters, 3.5 million people were fully vaccinated, the vaccination rate is 64.8%.