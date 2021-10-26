The head physician of the Shkotovskiy regional hospital will be fired for the illegal issuance of certificates of vaccination from COVID-19 (UPDATED) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The fact of illegal issuance of documents on vaccination to persons who actually did not receive vaccinations was established in the Shkotovskiy central regional hospital. The head physician of the medical institution has already signed a letter of resignation, the regional government reports.

The regional health ministry and law enforcement agencies carried out large-scale inspections at the Shkotovskaya Central Regional Hospital.

“During these checks, facts of fraud with vaccination certificates were revealed. The degree of guilt of each employee of the hospital involved in the case, as well as the measure of punishment, will be established by law enforcement agencies based on the results of the investigative measures taken, ”said Anastasia Khudchenko, Minister of Health of the Primorsky Territory.

The head physician of the medical institution has already signed a letter of resignation.

Recall that the story with fake certificates in Primorye has already been heard. On July 15 this year, the police stopped the activities of a group of people who prepared fake documents on vaccination against COVID-19, affixing a non-existent seal of a medical organization to them. The attackers rented an office space in Artyom. Fake documents were handed over to courier service employees in sealed envelopes and delivered to other cities in the region.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of forgery, manufacture and sale of counterfeit documents under Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Within its framework, the police conducted searches in the office premises, homes and cars of suspects in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk and Artyom. Fake medical books, certificates of vaccination against coronavirus, as well as certificates with the results of studies on COVID-19 were seized.

These events in the morning of the same day were preceded by checks in the Ussuriysk city hospital – due to reports of the issuance of suspicious COVID-19 certificates and fake medical records.

Update 11:43: The situation in the Ussuriysk city hospital for VL.ru was commented on in the regional Ministry of Health:

“In the summer, there was a signal that counterfeit certificates were being sold in Ussuriysk. On this fact, the Primorye Ministry of Health and law enforcement agencies conducted an inspection of the Ussuriysk city hospital. During the inspection, no violations by the hospital staff were revealed. On this fact, the law enforcement agencies have identified a group of persons not related to the hospital, ”the department says.

Also in the summer in Russia, thousands of sites with ads for the sale of vaccination certificates from COVID-19 were blocked.

“Now in all medical institutions of Primorye, the control and accounting measures of the federal register have been tightened and taken under the control of the regional Ministry of Health. If someone wants to earn extra money on certificates, he must know that this will be revealed and he will have to answer according to the law, ”the minister emphasized.