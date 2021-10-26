The Japanese introduced a heavy flying bike with a power reserve of 40 minutes, but not an electric one

Japanese startup ALI Technologies has unveiled and started accepting orders for the Xturismo flying bike. The device weighing 300 kg can carry one passenger for 40 minutes at a speed of up to 100 km / h. The price of the issue is more than half a million US dollars. The novelty will appear on sale in the first half of next year.

It is important to note that the hoverbike is primarily powered by combustion engines that power the bike’s two large propellers. Due to this, an impressive flight duration for flying “motorcycles” is achieved – as much as 40 minutes, while purely electric flying bikes can stay in the air for about 20 minutes. The proposed autonomy, by the way, opens the way for such vehicles to the rescue teams, for example, at sea, and not only for the entertainment of wealthy enthusiasts.

The Xturismo is priced at 77.7 million yen for pre-order, which is roughly the equivalent of $ 682,000. On-demand delivery of the hoverbikes will begin in the first half of next year. ALI Technologies can assemble up to 200 such devices per year.

The enthusiasm of the developers is not based on empty space. Companies such as Kyocera and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital have invested in the startup. Around the world, investors are starting to invest in promising flying vehicles, expecting a return on the introduction of new options for urban mobility.