The Kremlin announced the absence of a lockdown in Moscow

There is no lockdown in Moscow, and it is not planned, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. There is no lockdown in Moscow, and it is not planned, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. “Only I want to draw your attention … in Moscow there is no lockdown and it is not planned,” said Peskov.

