The Kremlin appreciated the unwillingness of Tatarstan to resign from the presidency :: Politics :: RBC

On the eve of the parliament of Tatarstan unanimously adopted a resolution against the bill, according to which the head of the republic will not be called president

President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov

The reluctance of the deputies of the parliament of Tatarstan to support the bill, according to which the president of the republic will become the head of the region, is an expression of their opinion during the work on the document. This was stated by the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

“This is an opinion on the bill as part of the work on the bill. We respect the opinion of each of the subjects, but this is one of the opinions that will be taken into account to continue the work, ”said the Kremlin spokesman.

He stressed that different opinions are expressed during the work. “This is precisely the opinion that was expressed and it is noteworthy that different opinions are expressed within the framework of the working process,” added Peskov.

Tatarstan is the only republic in the Russian Federation, the leader of which is called “president”, while in other republics – “heads”. The day before, the deputies of the State Council of Tatarstan adopted a resolution against the draft federal law on the general principles of organizing public power in the constituent entities of the Federation, which, among other things, introduces the same names for the top officials of the regions – the head of the constituent entity.

Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin said that the deputies will return to this issue after the bill passes the first reading in the State Duma. “I don’t want to raise this topic now. <...> The newspapers already write this, but they did not understand the essence. Not only because the name of the president or top official changes. This law fundamentally interferes with the powers of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, violating the current norms of the Russian Constitution. We are forced to violate the norms of the Russian Constitution, ”Mukhametshin said.