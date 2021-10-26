https://ria.ru/20211026/zoloto-1756282233.html

The Kremlin commented on the situation around the Scythian gold

The Ministry of Culture deals with the fate of Scythian gold, but the topic is important for the presidential administration, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Culture deals with the fate of Scythian gold, but the topic is important for the presidential administration, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. “Most of this, of course, is dealt with by our lawyers and the Ministry of Culture. Of course, this topic is important for all of us, so of course,” – Peskov answered the question whether the fate of Scythian gold is being followed in the presidential administration. Peskov did not comment on the decision of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal to transfer the collection of Scythian gold to Ukraine, he explained that he had not yet seen this message. comment “, – Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. A collection of Scythian gold from four Crimean museums, about 2 thousand artifacts, was taken to the exhibition at the Allard Pearson Museum in Amsterdam in early February 2014, even before Crimea was reunited with Russia. In August 2014, a museum in the Netherlands decided not to transfer the exhibits to either Ukraine or Crimea until a decision of a competent judge or an agreement between the parties. It became known on Tuesday that the Amsterdam Court of Appeal considered the “Scythian gold” to be Ukrainian property.

