https://ria.ru/20211026/gaz-1756283173.html
The Kremlin spoke about the agreements with Moldova on gas
The Kremlin spoke about the agreements with Moldova on gas – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021
The Kremlin spoke about the agreements with Moldova on gas
The position of the Russian Federation in negotiations with Moldova on gas has been verified and justified, it is favorable from the point of view of prices for the Moldovan side, the presidential press secretary said … RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021
2021-10-26T12: 50
2021-10-26T12: 50
2021-10-26T13: 11
moldavia
Russia
economy
Dmitry Peskov
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/07/1576865020_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_03214476b56c4938a1ac9b30167f21e9.jpg
MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The position of the Russian Federation in negotiations with Moldova on gas is verified and justified, favorable in terms of price for the Moldovan side, said the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov. “This is a matter of the Moldovan side. can only be at a price higher than that discussed with the Russian side. Contacts will continue, the position of the Russian gas monopoly is well known, it is finally verified, understandable and justified. And from the point of view of price parameters, it is very favorable for the Moldovan side, “Peskov told reporters , answering the question about the current stage of the gas negotiations with Moldova, how the Kremlin evaluates that Moldova is negotiating with third countries. Now, according to him, work is underway to agree or not to agree on the terms of the contract. “Here you need to understand everything. – so what will the Moldovan side decide, “Peskov added.
https://ria.ru/20211026/moldaviya-1756200941.html
moldavia
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/07/1576865020_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a00a2bb4fb2d6380805275a8a58e197e.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
moldavia, russia, economy, dmitry sands
The Kremlin spoke about the agreements with Moldova on gas
“This is the business of the Moldovan side. This is a question, it is rather rhetorical, it is obvious that transactions can only be at a price higher than that which was discussed with the Russian side. Contacts will continue, the position of the Russian gas monopoly is well known, it is finally verified, understandable and justified And from the point of view of price parameters, it is very favorable for the Moldovan side, “Peskov told reporters when answering the question about the current stage of the gas negotiations with Moldova, how the Kremlin estimates that Moldova is negotiating with third countries.
Now, according to him, work is underway to agree or not agree on the terms of the contract.
“Here you need to understand what the Moldovan side will decide,” Peskov added.
08:00
Gas of reckoning. Moldova embarrassed by “historical” debt to Russia