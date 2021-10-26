https://ria.ru/20211026/gaz-1756283173.html

The Kremlin spoke about the agreements with Moldova on gas

The Kremlin spoke about the agreements with Moldova on gas

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The position of the Russian Federation in negotiations with Moldova on gas is verified and justified, favorable in terms of price for the Moldovan side, said the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov. “This is a matter of the Moldovan side. can only be at a price higher than that discussed with the Russian side. Contacts will continue, the position of the Russian gas monopoly is well known, it is finally verified, understandable and justified. And from the point of view of price parameters, it is very favorable for the Moldovan side, “Peskov told reporters , answering the question about the current stage of the gas negotiations with Moldova, how the Kremlin evaluates that Moldova is negotiating with third countries. Now, according to him, work is underway to agree or not to agree on the terms of the contract. “Here you need to understand everything. – so what will the Moldovan side decide, “Peskov added.

