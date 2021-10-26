https://ria.ru/20211026/dolzhnost-1756284204.html

The Kremlin will take into account the refusal of Tatarstan to rename the presidential office

The Kremlin will take into account the refusal of Tatarstan to rename the presidential office

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The authorities will take into account the opinion of the republican parliamentarians who do not want to rename the post of the president of Tatarstan, the Kremlin said, adding that this is not about fixing a de jure position, just all participants in the working process express their positions. voted against the draft federal law on the general principles of organizing public power in the constituent entities of Russia, one of the provisions of which obliges the heads of all constituent entities to be called heads of regions. Tatarstan is the only one of 85 regions of the country whose head is called “president.” Now it is occupied by Rustam Minnikhanov.

