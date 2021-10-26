The landing of the marines on the container ship attacked by pirates was filmed

The Russian Defense Ministry posted on the Internet video footage of the operation that Russian sailors conducted last Monday against pirates who tried to seize a civilian ship in the Gulf of Guinea.

The video captures the large anti-submarine ship “Vice-Admiral Kulakov”, from which an anti-terror group was sent to the container ship “Lucia” by a Ka-27PS helicopter. The moment of disembarkation of our marines, as well as the process of inspection of the vessel by the Russian military, was also filmed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that on October 25, the crew of the VPK “Vice-Admiral Kulakov” prevented the pirates from seizing a civilian ship in the Gulf of Guinea of ​​the Atlantic Ocean.

“At about 13:00, a Russian ship received a distress signal from a container ship” Lucia “flying the flag of Panama from the Republic of Togo to the Republic of Cameroon. An attempt was reported to hijack the ship by unknown armed people on a high-speed boat. took refuge in the engine room, “- said the department.

Further events developed as follows. A Ka-27PS helicopter with an anti-terror group was immediately taken up from the Russian ship and sent to the area of ​​the incident. When the rotorcraft approached the Lucia, the pirates left the ship. They boarded a fast boat and headed towards the coast at full speed.

The helicopter circled around the ship and relayed information about the situation on board and around the warship. A group of Marines was expelled from there. They boarded a container ship, freed its crew and searched the ship. After making sure that there were no pirates on “Lucia”, nothing threatened her crew and no further help was required to the sailors, our military returned to their ship.

It should be reminded that a detachment of the Northern Fleet consisting of the large anti-submarine ship “Vice-Admiral Kulakov”, the medium sea tanker “Akademik Pashin” and the rescue tugboat “Altai” have been on anti-piracy watch in the Gulf of Guinea for three weeks. Russian sailors ensure the safety of civilian navigation there and monitor the surface situation using carrier-based helicopters. During this time, the Severomors inspected several civilian ships and prevented the seizure of the Panamanian dry cargo ship.