The largest companies signed the first Russian code of ethics for artificial intelligence – Economy and business

MOSCOW, October 26. / TASS /. The AI ​​Alliance and several other organizations have signed a code of ethics for AI. The signing took place at TASS within the framework of the first international forum “Ethics of Artificial Intelligence: The Beginning of Trust”, which takes place on October 26 in Moscow.

The Code will become part of the federal project “Artificial Intelligence” and the Strategy for the Development of the Information Society for 2017-2030.

It establishes general ethical principles and standards of conduct that should guide participants in relationships in the field of artificial intelligence in their activities. The Code applies to relations related to the ethical aspects of the creation (design, construction, piloting), implementation and use of AI technologies at all stages of the life cycle, which are currently not regulated by the legislation of the Russian Federation or other regulatory acts.

The document is divided into two sections, which include topics such as stimulating the development of AI, raising awareness of the ethics of using AI, identifying AI in communication with a person, and information security.

According to the deputy head of the Analytical Center under the Government, Sergei Nakvasin, today about 20 countries are dealing with the ethics of artificial intelligence.

The Russian code was authored by the AI ​​Alliance jointly with the Analytical Center under the Russian government and the Ministry of Economic Development. Joining the code is voluntary.

The document was signed by members of the alliance Sberbank, Gazprom Neft, Yandex, VK, MTS and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, as well as representatives of Skolkovo, Rostelecom, Rosatom, InfoWatch, CIAN and others. For the first time, when signing agreements, a mobile signature Gosklyuch is used. The Ministry of Digital Science said that this is a convenient and technologically advanced service, in which an electronic signature certificate of the user of the State Services portal is created free of charge.

In December 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the development of an internal moral and ethical code in the field of artificial intelligence. The head of state noted the importance of the participation of the professional community and business in the formation of ethical principles for the use of AI.

