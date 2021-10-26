The main infectious disease specialist has weakened immunity – Newspaper Kommersant No. 196 (7158) dated 10/27/2021

The chief US infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci, in charge of the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic in the country, was at the center of high-profile scandals. Members of Congress demanded his resignation for two reasons. First, for the cruel experiments on animals carried out by the institute headed by him. And secondly, due to the fact that the leadership of the American health care system has recognized the fact of experiments to create new varieties of coronavirus – although earlier Mr. Fauci rejected this, including in Congress. The scandals hit not only the doctor’s image, but the entire US administration.

“He should be fired … Absolutely, absolutely,” Republican Senator Rand Paul said in response to a question from a journalist for Axios, referring to Anthony Fauci, the main fighter against COVID-19 in the United States. Earlier in the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) – an institution of the Department of Health that unites 27 institutes and centers – after repeated denials, they nevertheless admitted that they funded research (including in Wuhan, China) on the modification of coronaviruses. According to Senator Paul, this program was aimed at creating a supervirus that does not exist in nature by crossing two different viruses. Rand Paul is sure: since before that the fact of such experiments was denied in principle by Mr. Fauci, including in the framework of testimony in Congress, now he “should be fired.”

Dr. Fauci has defended himself on ABC. According to his version, the senator’s words were caused by “an inability to understand” the situation. “I respectfully allow myself to disagree with him,” said the chief US infectious disease specialist. And he added that the viruses in question were tested in mice, molecularly too far from COVID-19 and not dangerous to humans.

Against this background, another scandal related to the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), one of the NIH institutions, gained momentum. This institute is headed by Anthony Fauci. Back in late July, American animal advocates from the White Coast Waste Project published documents that they received under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). According to these documents, a grant of $ 424,000 was directed by the institute to fund cruel experiments on animals. According to an investigation by animal advocates, dozens of perfectly healthy beagle puppies have been subjected to real torture.

In particular, it is argued that the animals, after being injected with experimental drugs, were used as bait for parasitized insects that ate the puppies alive.

At the same time, before the tests, the animals were either euthanized or their vocal cords were removed so that they could not make sounds when they were tormented. At the end of the experiments, the subjects were killed.

Recently, this investigation drew attention to the member of the House of Representatives from South Carolina Nancy Mays. She characterized experiments as “disgusting” and sent a letter to Mr Fauci demanding an explanation for “the cruel taxpayer funded puppy experiments.” The Congresswoman added that 23 more members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, signed her appeal. Ms. Mays, in support of this, posted on her Twitter account a copy of the letter with all the signatures.

In response, NIAID issued a statement (quoted on its Fox News website). It claims that the described study was “about lymphatic filariasis, a mosquito-borne parasitic disease that affects millions of people in many countries around the world.” According to the institute, “all animals involved in research are protected by laws and regulations” aimed at minimizing damage in experiments.

Either way, the overlap of both of these scandals makes Mr. Fauci extremely vulnerable. And the American media do not exclude that a vote will be held in Congress in the near future to remove him from his post. The corresponding document has been in Congress for several months. The initiative was put forward by the ultra-right congresswoman from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Green with the support of a number of her associates. Now there are more and more legislators advocating the dismissal of the official. And although the document is unlikely to be approved, since it will require bipartisan support, a new debate in the US House of Representatives on this issue could cause further damage to the image of both the chief infectious diseases doctor and US President Joe Biden, for whom Mr. Fauci is now a key player on the team.

In light of the record drop in the rating of the American president, the administration does not need a new scandal.

This is probably why, against the background of new introductory notes on the activities of structures subordinate to Mr. Fauci and how the hashtag #ArrestFauci (arrest Fauci) broke into the main trends on the American Twitter, the US administration is still silent. Prior to that, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in response to all the accusations against the chief US infectious disease specialist, expressed her exceptional support, calling him an “indisputable asset.” She also virtually ignored the data of the previously published correspondence of Mr. Fauci with other scientists, which made many experts doubt the generally accepted version about the natural origin of the coronavirus, the causes of the global pandemic, and the participation of Joe Biden’s chief adviser on COVID-19 in all this.

Former member of the US House of Representatives Kurt Weldon, who, among other things, was one of the heads of the NIH Supervisory Board at the American Congress, assured Kommersant: the information that appears will undoubtedly “undermine the confidence of many Americans” in Mr. Fauci and discredit the “extremely hard work in the field of bilateral research. ” He also expressed the opinion that if the information that appeared in the press is confirmed, then the chief infectious disease specialist “will have to be brought to justice.”

Ekaterina Moore