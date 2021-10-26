The Ministry of Culture after the court decision called the Scythian gold inalienable :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Peter Dejong / AP



Exhibits of Scythian gold are the inalienable property of Crimean museums, despite the decision of the court in Amsterdam on their belonging to Kiev, the Ministry of Culture of Russia told RBC.

“Museum collections are indivisible and inalienable – this is a well-known professional rule,” the Ministry of Culture said, noting that they support Crimean museums in their desire to return exhibits to the peninsula.

As noted in the Union of Russian Museums, Scythian gold was found during excavations in the territory of Crimea, after which they ended up in the Crimean museum, the ministry added. “They belong to the very institution of culture in which they were originally exhibited,” the ministry said in a statement. The Ministry of Culture added that they intend to continue the trial on the ownership of the exhibits at the cassation instance.

Scythian gold of discord: what Ukraine and Russia were suing for



We are talking about the exhibits of the exhibition “Crimea – the golden island in the Black Sea”, 2 thousand items of which four Crimean museums in February 2014 donated to the Allad Pearson Museum in the Netherlands for a temporary exhibition. A month later, in March of the same year, Crimea became part of Russia, after which Kiev declared its rights to exhibits called “Scythian gold”. In particular, the controversial collection includes a golden Scythian helmet, a statue of a Scythian goddess and a painted altar from the burial of the Scythian king Skilur in the mausoleum of Scythian Naples in Simferopol.