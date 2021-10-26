The Ministry of Economy of the Federal Republic of Germany concluded that Nord Stream 2 poses no threat – Gazeta.Ru

The German Ministry of Economy has sent its conclusion on the certification of Nord Stream 2 to the Federal Network Agency of the country. It is reported by Bloomberg…

In its conclusion, the department notes that the project is not dangerous for gas supply. In the certification process, the ministry consulted with other EU member states.

Formerly Permanent Representative of Russia to the European Union Evgeny Chizhov reportedwhen the German authorities must certify the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The certification procedure is given four months, the deadline is January 8th.

He noted that Germany can certify Nord Stream 2 faster, which will be in the interests of European consumers.

Prior to this, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the responsibility for increasing the cost of gas in Europe lies with Germany, which supported the construction of the Russian gas pipeline.

The British newspaper Daily Express wrote that Nord Stream 2 is not dangerous for the United Kingdom.