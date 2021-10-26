The Ministry of Health approves the form of the certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 | News | News

The Russian Ministry of Health approved the form of a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus and the already transferred COVID-19. The corresponding order was published on the official Internet portal of legal information on October 25.

“To approve the form of medical documentation” Certificate of preventive vaccinations against a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) or medical contraindications to vaccination and (or) a previous illness caused by a new coronavirus infection, “the document says.

The order comes into force on November 8. It is specified that the certificates generated before the entry into force of this order will be automatically reissued on the portal of public services by March 1 of the next year.

According to the document, the certificate will contain basic data about the citizen who has been vaccinated, including his last name, first name, patronymic, date of birth, gender, residence address and the date the document was formed.

In addition, a place for a QR code is provided in the certificate. It will indicate when, where the person was vaccinated and with what vaccine. Also, the document will include information about revaccination, the presence of medical contraindications and a previous illness.

The certificate is generated electronically in Russian and English no later than three calendar days after the immunization. At the same time, it is added that the Russians, if they wish, will be able to obtain a certificate in hard copy.

Earlier, on October 21, it was reported that against the background of the aggravation of the situation with coronavirus in Russia, scammers offering fake vaccination certificates again intensified. It was clarified that the sellers are asking to send the data of the passport or driver’s license, SNILS, insurance policy, as well as the phone number connected to the “State Services”.

On October 18, law enforcement officers and Roszdravnadzor employees detained a group of malefactors in the Moscow region who were selling fictitious coronavirus vaccination certificates and entered the data of 1,000 people on State Services.

On October 5, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk, said that 75 criminal cases were opened in Moscow in 2021 on the facts of fraud with medical documents that were associated with COVID-19. In addition, Roskomnadzor sent requests to block more than 470 Internet portals where it was possible to purchase “services” for the preparation of medical documents with inaccurate information, of which 80 have already been blocked.