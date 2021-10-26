The Ministry of Health of Russia approved the form of the certificate of vaccination against Covid-19

The Russian Ministry of Health has approved the form of a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19, medical contraindications to vaccination or previous illness. The order was published yesterday, October 25.

This form will reflect data on the antibodies of a citizen when generating a certificate on the Public Services Portal. There will be indicated:

FULL NAME;

Date of Birth;

floor;

residence address;

passport data;

insurance certificate number;

medical policy number;

QR code;

the name of the vaccine;

the name of the medical organization where the vaccination was carried out;

date of vaccination;

date of issue of the certificate.

Also in the certificate there are columns for revaccination, on the presence of medical contraindications, as well as data on the transferred disease. The electronic certificate must be displayed on the portal no later than 3 days from the date of entering the information about the citizen. You can also get a certificate in paper form.

This order will enter into force on November 8. All certificates that citizens receive up to this point will be automatically reissued on public services no later than March 1, 2022.