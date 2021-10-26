The moment of the fall of paratroopers in Turkey caught on video

https://ria.ru/20211025/parashyutisty-1756089352.html
They collapsed like a stone. Eyewitnesses filmed how paratroopers crashed
In Turkey, paratroopers collided in the air and fell into the sea. The video of the incident is published by the RT channel. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021
incidents
Turkey
MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. In Turkey, paratroopers collided in the air and fell into the sea. The video of the incident is published by the RT channel. According to Turkiye, the incident occurred in the resort village of Oludeniz. The footage shows how one paratrooper collides with another, after which they begin to plummet down. It is reported that both victims were taken to hospital.
incidents, turkey
