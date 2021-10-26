The new space station was shown from all sides (photo)

Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin and Sierra Space are planning to create a private space station called Orbital Reef. It is planned to launch in 2025-2030, according to the Blue Origin website.

According to the concept, the orbital station will become a kind of “business park” capable of accommodating up to 10 people at a time. In particular, it will function as a hotel for space tourists.

Sierra Space is a subsidiary of the Sierra Nevada Corporation, which also includes Boeing, Redwire Space and Genesis Engineering. Redwire Space shares have surged amid news of the commercial space station, CNBC reported. The cost of the station was not disclosed.

According to the project, potential clients of the Orbital Reef station will be entrepreneurs and investors, technology companies, space agencies from different countries, as well as travel companies and the media.

“The Orbital reef will provide the necessary infrastructure to expand economic activity and open up new markets in space,” according to a press release from Blue Origin.

