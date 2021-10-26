The Northern Fleet announced the details of the rescue of the vessel from pirates :: Politics :: RBC

Eight pirates boarded the boat as soon as they heard the sound of the helicopter and saw the aircraft, the commander said. She then began to maneuver at high speed and retired.

According to Varik, the detachment of ships was brought to full combat readiness, and anti-terrorist activity groups of the Marine Corps were raised on alert. After that, the detachment went to the point where the ship was found, the marines reached this area in 2.5 hours.

By that time, it was known that the crew of the container ship did not get in touch, and there were no people on the upper deck.

“By this point in time, I contacted the international anti-piracy bureau, notified them that we were making contact with the ship, that the pirates were driven out of the area and their activities were stopped,” concluded Varik. We managed to contact the crew of the vessel at a distance of 1-2 km.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense said that Russian sailors did not allow pirates to hijack a Panamanian container ship in the Gulf of Guinea off the west coast of Africa. According to the Ministry of Defense, the large anti-submarine ship “Vice-Admiral Kulakov” received a distress signal from the bulk carrier “Lucia” flying the Panamanian flag. The board followed to Cameroon from Togo. According to the crew, unknown armed men tried to seize it, who approached the ship in a “high-speed boat”. After the ship’s crew gave a distress signal, he took refuge in the engine room.