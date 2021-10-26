The police found the missing actress Svetlana Svetlichnaya

“Svetlichnaya was found, everything is fine with her, she is alive and well,” the source said. He added that now Svetlichnaya is taking part in the recording of the TV show. What kind of program we are talking about, the interlocutor of the agency did not specify.

The son of the actress Alexei confirmed to RT that she was found. The man said that he had not yet spoken to either his mother or the police officers. The state of Svetlichnaya is unknown to him.

Svetlichnaya was found on the territory of the Gorky film studio, writes Moskovsky Komsomolets, citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

Update. The city administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that Svetlichnaya was found alive.

The disappearance of Svetlichnaya became known on October 25. As the media wrote, a relative of the actress told the police that Svetlichnaya had not been in touch since October 22. At the same time, the son of Svetlichnaya told the police that the actress had disappeared on October 21.

Volunteers from the Lisa Alert search and rescue squad joined in the search for Svetlichnaya. In addition, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed the head of the department’s headquarters in the capital to report on the circumstances of the “possible disappearance” of Svetlichnaya.

At the same time, the manager of Svetlichnaya stated that the actress had stopped communicating due to her age.

Svetlana Svetlichnaya played in the films “The Diamond Arm”, “Seventeen Moments of Spring”, “The Meeting Place Cannot Be Changed” and others.

