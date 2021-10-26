The poll showed that more than half of Finns consider Russia a military threat

https://ria.ru/20211026/ugroza-1756237188.html
MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. More than half of Finns see Russia as a military threat, according to a poll conducted by the Finnish Business Think Tank (Eva), with 60 percent of respondents in the poll, according to the study. Also, according to analysts, residents of Finland in general have become more negative about Russia: in 2012, 63 percent of Finns perceived the country positively, while now – 34 percent of respondents. The negative attitude towards the country has grown from 30 to 45 percent. The head of the Eva research department, Ilkki Haavisto, claims that the Finns are closely following events in Russia and the country’s actions on the world stage and note “negative events.” the younger generation, based on responses from more than 2,000 people between March and April. The respondents represent the entire population of the country from 18 to 79 years old. The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;
Russians began to visit Finland more often
Ilkki Haavisto, head of the Eva research department, claims that the Finns are closely following events in Russia and the country’s actions on the world stage and note “negative events.”
The Finnish analyst concluded that representatives of the younger generation began to treat the country worse.
The results of the study are based on the responses of more than two thousand people received during the period from March to April. The respondents represent the entire population of the country from 18 to 79 years old.
