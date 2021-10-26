The popularity of GaN chargers is growing very rapidly – by 2025 they will occupy more than half of the market.

According to TrendForce, gallium nitride (GaN) battery chargers are becoming more popular due to their compact size and excellent performance. As a result, the demand and supply of such chargers will grow steadily and will exceed 50% of the global charger market by 2025.

In 2020, the vast majority of GaN chargers delivered 55-65 watts. Devices of this capacity accounted for 72% of all sales of GaN chargers (see diagram below). The share of models with a maximum power over 100 W accounted for only 8% of devices, but it is this highest range that promises to be a driver for further growth.

An example was shown by Apple. A few days ago, she unveiled her first 140W GaN-based MagSafe fast charger – the most powerful of its kind. Other manufacturers will not hesitate and follow her example, as they have always done before.

The use of elements from gallium nitride, as well as from silicon carbide (SiC) in chargers of the 100 W category and above is very large and reaches 62%. New elements will quickly replace silicon power transistors and silicon power regulators, allowing growth for the entire GaN class. The growth is projected such that by 2025 the share of GaN charges among all chargers will reach 52% (graph above). Taking into account the multi-million dollar market of gadgets, as well as the fact that fast chargers on GaN and SiC cells are actively penetrating the electric vehicle segment, the takeoff of the new element base is simply colossal in terms of dynamics. It is good that in Russia they have learned to make silicon carbide from sawdust. Perhaps it will become in demand all over the world.