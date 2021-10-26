The rate of vaccination against coronavirus in the Krasnodar Territory increased 1.4 times over the week

Now in the region, on average, about 8 thousand people are vaccinated against COVID-19 per day.

Vaccination of 80% of the adult population will allow the formation of collective immunity and stop the spread of infection, the press service of the regional administration reports.

Over the past week, the rate of vaccination has increased 1.4 times – from 5.6 thousand to 8 thousand people daily. Kavkazskiy region is among the leaders. Here 115.7% of adults from the plan were vaccinated. In Apsheronskoye – 88.2%, in Dinskoye – 85.6%, in Kalininsky – 82%, in Kurganinsky – 77.5%.

Among the lagging behind are Beloglinsky District (49%), Gelendzhik (48.8%), Bryukhovetsky (47.6%), Tikhoretsky (46.9%) and Korenovsky (46.3) Districts.

In total, more than 2.1 million people were vaccinated against COVID-19, with a plan of 3.6 million residents.

Vaccination centers are open in all cities and districts of the Krasnodar Territory. You can find out the addresses of vaccination centers and their opening hours using the @ vac23_bot chatbot and on the vaccine website here.rf.

Formerly President of Russia Vladimir Putin instructed governors and business leaders to ensure that employees who were vaccinated against COVID-19 have two additional days off.

As a reminder, from October 30 to November 7, in the resort cities of the Krasnodar Territory, entrance to restaurants, cafes and other leisure facilities will be possible only with a QR code from the personal account of public services.

In addition, during this period, mass, sports and cultural events will be limited in the region. From October 25 to December 1, the admission of participants and spectators to them is possible only with a QR code.