The ruble will strengthen due to the growth of oil and the key rate

Trading in the US dollar began on October 26 at the Moscow Exchange at the level of 69.71-69.75 rubles. The euro fell to 80.88 rubles.

The weighted average dollar rate against the ruble with “tomorrow” settlements dropped to 69.5526 rubles, the weighted average euro rate with “tomorrow” settlements – to 80.8538 rubles.

To the official rate set by the Bank of Russia on October 26, the dollar fell by 44.05 kopecks, the euro – by 88.8 kopecks.

The Central Bank last week raised its key rate to 7.5% per annum, in connection with which some large banks noted an increase in foreign currency sales.

The dollar broke through the psychologically important mark – 70 rubles. Last Friday there was an increased demand for currency from individuals, the dollar was in the greatest demand, VTB notes.

However, Uralsib and Home Credit do not note any change in the demand for currency from the population.

Credit Bank of Moscow and Otkritie Bank also do not observe an increase in demand for foreign exchange operations.

According to the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade Maxim Reshetnikov, the ruble is fundamentally underestimated. “The current ruble exchange rate contains all possible fears. The fundamental level of the exchange rate is somewhat different. Comparing the current oil price and the ruble exchange rate, you understand perfectly well that this is a non-equilibrium situation,” Reshetnikov said.

Meanwhile, the cost of the December Brent futures on the London ICE Futures exchange rose by $ 0.26 (+ 0.3%) to $ 86.25 per barrel. On the eve of Brent rose in price by $ 0.46 (+ 0.5%) to $ 85.99 per barrel.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the value of the December WTI futures rose by $ 0.13 (+ 0.16%) to $ 83.89 per barrel.

“The USD / RUB currency pair on Monday fell below 70 rubles / $ 1 for the first time since June 2020. The ruble is actively strengthening against the backdrop of high oil prices and tightening of the Central Bank’s monetary policy. risks.

There are no reasons for the trend reversal yet. If we rely on important technical milestones, then the region of 68-68.5 rubles / $ 1 could act as an intermediate support from below, “says Igor Galaktionov, analyst at BCS Express.

If the price of oil reaches $ 100 per barrel in winter (as large investment banks predict), then the dollar will drop to 60 rubles, said Georgy Vaschenko, head of the trade operations department at the Russian stock market of the Freedom Finance investment company.

“The currencies of commodity economies continue to gain strength against the background of oil prices … The dollar / ruble pair on Tuesday will try to test the 69.5 rubles / $ 1 mark with a possible tendency to the level of 69 rubles / $ 1.

However … technically, the ruble looks overheated, which makes us fear a possible return of the American currency above the 70 rubles / $ 1 mark in the near future, “- said Yegor Zhilnikov, chief analyst of the department of economic and industrial analysis of Promsvyazbank.