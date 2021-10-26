The scout told about the plans of the Saudi prince to kill the king with a poisoned ring from Russia

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-26/razvedchik_rasskazal_o_planah_saudovskogo_princa_ubit_korolya_otravlennym_kolcom_iz_rossii https://www.znak.com/2021-10-26/razvedchik_rasskazal_o_planah_saudovskogo_princa_ubit_korolya_otravlennym_kolcom_iz_rossii 2021.10.26

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, voiced the option of killing the king of the country – Abdullah with the help of a poisoned ring from Russia. Saad Al Jabri, a former Saudi intelligence officer, said this in an interview with CBS.

Mohammed bin Salman Wikipedia

According to him, the crown prince spoke about the murder in 2014. He told his cousin Mohammed bin Naif, who at the time was head of Saudi intelligence, that he wanted to kill the king in order to vacate the throne for his own father. Mohammed bin Salman allegedly noted that it is enough for him to shake hands with the head of the kingdom – “and he will be finished.”

The former intelligence officer did not hear the prince’s statement in person, but claims there are video recordings of the meeting between Muhammad bin Salman and Muhammad bin Naif. Saad Al Jabri admitted that he took the threat seriously then.

King of Saudi Arabia Abdullah ibn Abdul-Aziz al-Saud passed away in 2015. The throne was taken by his half-brother. Muhammad bin Salman became the heir to the throne instead of Muhammad bin Naif. Bin Naifa was arrested in 2020. The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington believes that al-Jabri has discredited himself and is now trying to divert attention from his financial crimes.

Earlier, American intelligence accused Mohammed bin Salman of approving the operation to assassinate Saudi journalist Jamal Hashkuji. Human rights organizations have repeatedly pointed out that the crown prince is carrying out political repression and abuse of power.