The second trailer for the F9 / Fast and Furious 9 action movie has been released with the Toretto brothers performed by Vin Diesel and John Cena (the premiere is still scheduled for June 25, 2021)

Universal Pictures has released the second trailer for the ninth installment of its Fast & Furious franchise starring Vin Diesel.

According to the plot of the film, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) retires and lives a peaceful life with his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and son Brian, occasionally meeting old friends. However, the vengeful cyber terrorist Cypher (Charlize Theron) decides to turn the hero’s life into hell, using Dominic’s younger brother, Jacob Toretto (John Cena) …

F9 / Fast & Furious 9 was written by Daniel Casey and directed by Justin Lin, who previously directed four parts of the franchise in a row – from the third “Tokyo Drift” (2006) to the sixth “Fast & Furious 6” (2013).

In addition to the permanent Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), F9 / Fast and Furious 9 will also feature franchise veterans Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto) and even Son Kahn (Khan) and Lucas Black (Sean Boswell). The main cast of the previous parts is also in service, so that we will again be able to see Natalie Emmanuel (Ramsay), Tyreese Gibson (Roman Pierce), Ludacris (Tej Parker) and Charlize Theron (Cypher). Among the newcomers, it is worth noting the former professional wrestler John Cena (Jacob Toretto), who managed to check into the new “Suicide Squad”.

Initially, the film F9 / Fast and Furious 9 was supposed to be released in theaters on May 21, 2020, then due to the coronavirus pandemic, the premiere was postponed to April 2, 2021, then to May 20, 2021, and now the authors have promised to release it on June 25, 2021.

Source: Universal Pictures