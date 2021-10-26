The situation with Kumtor. Court rejects Kyrgyzstan’s petition to file an appeal »Economy» www.24.kg

Senior Federal Judge of the Southern District of New York, Alvin K. Hellerstein, rejected the Kyrgyz Republic’s motion to appeal against the bankruptcy court’s order on July 20, 2021. This is reported in a court order.

Recall that on July 20, the court recognized disrespect on the part of Kyrgyzstan to the court’s decision to automatically suspend all actions and decisions regarding the mine in accordance with Chapter 11 of the US Code and ordered the republic to compensate Kumtor Gold Company and Kumtor Operating Company, subsidiaries of Centerra Gold Inc. legal fees.

As noted in the document, the Kyrgyz Republic has filed a petition for leave to appeal, arguing that the bankruptcy court dismissed the applicant’s claims for sovereign immunity under US foreign sovereign immunity law. Kyrgyzstan also applied for a direct appeal of this judgment to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

According to the decision, the Kyrgyz Republic’s petition was rejected because the party failed to meet the criteria to justify the appeal.

According to Alvin Hellerstein, the arguments presented by the Kyrgyz Republic do not meet any of the requirements to justify a direct appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and a direct appeal will not significantly contribute to the termination of claims or the consideration of cases filed under the US Bankruptcy Code.

Subsidiaries Centerra Gold Inc. Kumtor Gold Company and Kumtor Operating Company filed a bankruptcy suit in New York City in June. It is stated that “such measures were taken in order to further protect the enterprise in response to the unjustified seizure of the Kumtor mine by the Kyrgyz government” and in order “to prevent further attempts by the Kyrgyz government to deprive the Kumtor Gold Company of its assets or otherwise illegally dispose of the Kumtor mine. “.

A New York court earlier rejected Centerra’s motion to impose a $ 1 million a day fine on the Kyrgyz government in connection with the illegal takeover of the Kumtor mine.