The use of foreign processors in Russian electronics will be banned from January 2022, but they will leave a loophole

Previously, it was assumed that the use of domestic chips will become mandatory for all Russian electronics from 2023. The new draft decree suggests starting this practice one year earlier – from January 2022. The regulation applies to almost the entire spectrum of electronic products purchased by the public sector, but at the same time, import substitution programs do not cover the entire range and left a loophole for imported components.

According to CNews, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has developed a new system for recognizing hardware as Russian. Depending on the degree of localization, the equipment will be awarded points, which has already been proposed earlier. In addition to the point system, the technique will be divided into two levels, so the points will only matter within each level. The first and highest priority level from January 2022 will be received by equipment with a Russian processor on board.

In the absence of a Russian processor in the equipment, it will automatically fall into the second level. When choosing equipment by a state customer, unconditional priority will be given to equipment based on a Russian processor (the first level in the register of the Ministry of Industry and Trade). Nevertheless, if such equipment does not meet any important criteria of the tender, then it is allowed to choose equipment from the second category on an imported processor, but assembled in Russia. Moreover, it will also be possible to choose from everything else if the equipment of the first and second categories does not satisfy the application.

Finally, the strict requirement for the choice of a domestic processor as part of the equipment applies only to special equipment, which includes servers, storage systems, laptops, computers and a number of other devices for computing and communication. With regard to other electronics, the requirements for the use of imported components are not as strict as it might seem. The system of scoring can allow many imported goods or those containing imported components to be included in the register of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in the category of Russian ones and permitted for purchase by government agencies.

It should be expected that this is not the final version of the rules governing import substitution and many amendments will be prepared. The loopholes proposed in the resolutions openly threaten the manufacturers of Russian processors and the points of convergence of interests of customers and manufacturers of domestic products still look and look.