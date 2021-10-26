The Washington Post admits the failure of the sanctions policy

https://ria.ru/20211026/sanktsii-1756298575.html

Americans admit the failure of their own sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The Washington Post analyzed a review of the sanctions from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and concluded that the effectiveness of the favorite method of economic pressure by the American authorities is lower than generally believed. According to the authors of the article, the Donald Trump administration has broken the record for the number of measures announced: since 2016 by 2020, about 3.8 thousand individuals and legal entities, as well as states, were included in the lists. By comparison, Barack Obama approved 2,350 sanctions in his second term as president. In total, for October 2021, Washington has announced all kinds of restrictive measures 9,421 times, which is ten times more than since the September 11 terrorist attack. At the same time, journalists seriously doubt whether the sanctions work as an instrument of political pressure. For example, the US administration already has to issue permits for cooperation with listed organizations, bypassing previously adopted decisions. The main problem with this approach, according to media officials, is the risk of losing even the most friendly partners. As an example, they cite the situation with Nord Stream 2, which Russia managed to complete in cooperation with Germany, despite Senator Ted Cruz’s calls for new sanctions against Gazprom. “In the worst case, the United States will force countries to seek cryptocurrency alternatives to the US dollar and financial transaction systems dominated by the United States, “the editorial says. Earlier, the House of Representatives of the US Congress approved a defense budget, which provides for tougher sanctions against Russia. It included amendments on new measures against Nord Stream 2, which the country’s president is proposed to introduce no later than 15 days after the final adoption of the document. Restrictions should affect those involved in the planning, construction and operation of the pipeline. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that this is an exclusively commercial project that cannot be politicized: the pipeline is beneficial not only to Russia, but also to the European Union.

