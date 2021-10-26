The wedding of a Japanese princess with a commoner. Photo report :: Society :: RBC

The Japanese princess Mako, daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and niece of the reigning emperor Naruhito, married a man without a title – 30-year-old Kei Komuro. She took her husband’s surname and lost her princess status. On the wedding day, about 100 people went to a protest with the demand to “protect the imperial family.” How the wedding took place – in the photo report of RBC
Photo: Kyodo / Reuters
In the photo: Former Princess Mako (in a pale blue dress), her sister Princess Kako and parents – Crown Prince and Princess Akishino (left)
Having lost her title, Mako met her future husband in 2012. They studied together at the International Christian University of Tokyo, where the former princess studied art and cultural heritage.
Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images
The engagement of the couple was announced back in September 2017, the wedding was planned for November 2018. However, the wedding was postponed amid a scandal that erupted after the ex-fiancé of Komuro’s mother said that she had not paid him a debt of 4 million yen (about $ 35 thousand). The Komuro family argued that the money was a gift, not a loan. The Mainichi newspaper wrote that the man handed them to Kay’s mother when he entered the university. After their breakup in 2012, he refused to return the funds, but soon demanded them back.
Photo: Ken Ishii / Getty Images
In the photo: Kei Komuro
The management of the Imperial House then explained the postponement of the wedding by the fact that it took more time to prepare for the ceremony. As Kyodo reported, Princess Mako’s parents demanded that her fiancé solve the financial difficulties. According to the agency’s source, the princess’s family did not know about the situation, which the media called a debt problem. Mako’s parents also insisted that Komuro publicly explain what was going on.
Photo: Carl Court / Getty Images
Komuro made a public explanation in 2019, stating that his 52-year-old mother and her ex-fiancé had solved all their financial problems. However, as the newspaper The Mainichi wrote, after that the parties still continued the discussion through lawyers. In 2021, Komuro decided to pay his mother’s ex-fiancé money. At the same time, the media claimed that he would transfer the funds as compensation, and not as a debt. Shortly thereafter, Komuro returned to Japan for the first time in three years, from where he left to study law at Fordham University in New York.
Photo: Nicolas Datiche / Getty Images
Shortly before the wedding, the Imperial Household Office reported that due to offensive comments from society amid the scandal, Princess Mako was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. The Mainichi clarified that the imperial niece’s condition worsened in 2018-2019, but all this time the disorder was not publicly reported as it did not interfere with Mako’s duties.
Photo: Eugene Hoshiko / AP
At the same time, after the diagnosis was made public, criticism from the media did not diminish much, notes The Mainichi. And even on the day of Mako’s wedding, comments continued to appear on the Internet demanding to cancel the marriage, which was called a fraud.
Photo: Franck Robichon / EPA / TASS
The Japanese opposed the wedding not only on the Web, but also on the streets. About 100 people took part in a protest in Tokyo. They held posters with inscriptions, in particular, criticizing the Komuro family because of the scandal, and also demanded to “protect the imperial family.”
Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters
Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters
Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters
Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters
Photo: Nicolas Datiche / Getty Images
By marrying a commoner, Mako lost her princess title. She also refused to use a dowry of about $ 1.3 million. The members of the imperial family do not have passports, so in order to register the marriage, she first had to obtain a document. They decided not to hold the traditional wedding ceremony, the couple simply signed and answered several questions from journalists. After the wedding, Mako and her husband decided to go to New York.