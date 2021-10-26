There won’t be a new Skoda Fabia station wagon after all – Autoreview

In fact, it shouldn’t have been. The actual replacement of the Fabia Combi model was planned by the Skoda Kamiq SUV based on Fabia, which debuted in Europe two years ago. There was no new station wagon in the plans then. However, in December last year, the strategy changed: the newly appointed head of Skoda, Thomas Schaefer, said that such a modification would still remain in the range. But since its development began much later than the base hatchback of the new generation, the debut was postponed until 2023. And now the Fabia Combi has been canceled again.

As reported by Autocar, the station wagon has become a victim of toughening European economies. In order to fit its model range into the upcoming Euro 7 standard (its introduction is tentatively scheduled for 2025), Skoda will reduce the range of cars with internal combustion engines and accelerate the development and production of electric vehicles. According to the Next Level strategy, by 2030 the company intends to release at least three battery models in Europe, which will be more compact and cheaper than the Skoda Enyaq iV SUV.

As such, the Fabia Combi was canceled early in the development phase. However, the former third-generation station wagon is still in service under the name Skoda Fabia Combi Tour. Its production program has been extended until 2023 (just before the planned debut of the new model) and the company will no longer cancel it. For example, in the Czech Republic a station wagon costs from 13 thousand euros.